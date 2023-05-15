Six graduating seniors from Pacific County high schools will receive $500 scholarships from the Masonic Lodge in Ilwaco.
The students have chosen myriad paths for their higher education and beyond:
• Ilwaco: Poppy Hildebrandt, Harvard University, political science, and Madison Morris, Clatsop Community College, career in mental health field;
• Naselle: Owen Matthews, Oregon State University, apparel design/merchandising;
• Raymond: Kole Karlsvik, Grays Harbor College then Grand Canyon University in Arizona, business management;
• Willapa Valley: Ella Petit, Washington State University in human development then Eastern Washington for master’s, licensed mental health counselor/early childhood specialty;
• South Bend: Maria Lopez Morales, Grays Harbor College, bachelor’s in organizational management/real estate.
“We celebrate these scholars for what they have achieved so early in life — and look forward to their future accomplishments,” said Mike Carmel, master of Occident Lodge No. 48.
The program, originally for relatives of lodge members, was opened a few years ago to graduates at Pacific County high schools.
It is funded by the late Walt Twidwell, who lived in rural Brooklyn in northern Pacific County and was profiled in a 2018 Chinook Observer article headlined “The curmudgeon in the woods.” He served as master of four Pacific and Grays Harbor County Masonic lodges for a total of eight years, including three consecutive years at Ilwaco.
A career U.S. Navy veteran from the Vietnam era, and later a logger, he earned a significant court award for mesothelioma, contracted from exposure to dangerous chemicals during his lengthy service in ship’s engine rooms. He died in late 2019 aged 82.
The Ilwaco Masons lodge merged in 2016 with lodges in Raymond and South Bend that had combined years ago. The fraternity, dating back to the 1600s in England, Scotland and Ireland, and possibly before that, encourages positive ethics and exists to help Masons improve themselves while having a community mission to help others.
