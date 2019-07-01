LONG BEACH — On July 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Adrift Hotel on Sid Snyder Drive in Long Beach, Professor Deborah Boehm will speak on “Immigrant Advocacy in the Borderlands.”
Recent news stories from the Southwest have detailed severe problems in Texas immigrant prisons where basic necessities are not available to children and families. Other states such as New Mexico and Arizona are facing challenges with the numbers of immigrants that are being dropped off in towns and cities by the US government. How do these communities react to the sudden influx of people who have nothing and often are not able to speak English?
Boehm has recently been studying the situation in Tucson, Arizona and will speak on “Immigrant Advocacy in the Borderlands.” Her talk will highlight how nonprofit organizations, immigrant advocates, and community members are organizing to help asylum seekers. She will include slides she has taken as part of her report.
This will be the second presentation Boehm has made sponsored by Pacific County Immigrant Support. Last winter she spoke about her experiences with families who were being held in border states. Boehm, a professor at the University of Nevada, Reno, was recently awarded a fellowship that will give her a year away from her university responsibilities to research the immigration impacts on families.
Pacific County Immigrant Support (PCIS) is sponsoring this event. If you have questions call Sandy Nielson at 360-214-4973.
