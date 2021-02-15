LONG BEACH — The State of Washington provides for property tax relief for qualified senior and disabled citizens. Those citizens who are disabled by law, or are 61 years or older as of Dec. 31, 2020 and make less than $40,000 may be eligible for a reduction of property taxes on their primary residence. Applications must be reviewed and approved by the Assessor’s Office in the county where the primary residence is located. A person must also live in their primary residence for over six months in that county.
Due to covid-19, the Pacific County Assessor’s office will only be taking applications this year at its Long Beach office by appointment only. Our office in the courthouse in South Bend is open from 9 a.m. to 4: p.m. daily. Anyone who feels they may be eligible for or has any question about this exemption program should first call the office at 360-875-9300 ext. 2207 and ask to speak to Sheryl Crose, the administrator for the Senior Citizen/Disabled program.
Please remember that the assessor's Long Beach office is only open by prior appointment.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.