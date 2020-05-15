First, thank you! I know I often mention in this space how amazing our communities are. Individuals stepping up, jumping in, and generally doing what they can to help others.
It continues to amaze.
In spite of all the stuff going on “out there,” some things haven’t changed but have become less noticeable. For example, Medicare questions and issues.
Guess what? People are still turning 65, joining the “new to Medicare” group that occurs every year. And with this new experience, dynamics such as Medicare Part A (hospital coverage), Part B (medical, clinics, etc) and Part D (prescriptions) become part of your world.
Supplemental, or Medi-gap, plans may also come into the arena, as these are plans that help cover what Medicare does not. For those unfamiliar with such issues, Medicare doesn’t cover all of your medical after 65 — approximately 80% is all.
Previously, when our offices were open to the public, it wasn’t unusual to have several people each week calling or coming in to gain information and/or assistance in navigating these new waters. However, since the front offices have been closed, contact has diminished significantly.
As noted, people are still aging, questions are still there. The somewhat strange phenomenon is that it appears many assume we’re not available at all, and since we look closed, some assume they have to wait.
Not so. Assistance is still available. Staff are still here to help with completing applications, exploring options, and so on. The only change — at least for now — is that this isn’t happening face to face.
Our SHIBA (Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors) staff have continued to be available by phone and ready to help however they can.
Another benefit that may be available are Medicare Savings Programs (MSP). These are designed to help pay for Part B premiums if you meet the eligibility guidelines. Many have saved the entire premium cost — which adds approximately $144.60/month back to your income.
Some Medicare programs assign a penalty if you don’t enroll in a timely manner, so just waiting may not be a good option. Again, give us a call.
Yes, things have changed. Yes, stress levels rise due to constant bombardment about the virus.
Yes, some things continue regardless. Let’s work on these — together.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.