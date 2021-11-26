I recently attended a recurring monthly meeting of providers in our area. These are community professionals whose agencies provide services to people in our area. One of the topics that periodically comes up is AFHs. (One more acronym for your collection).
AFH stands for Adult Family Home, or if you live in Oregon, Adult Foster Home and as the name implies is a licensed home designed to assist adults who may services to get through the day.
Like many other services, there have been times when we had several in our area and times when we’ve had just a few. And currently, we’re at the “few” stage in Pacific County.
These AFHs are designated to have several residents (up to six) in the home, and provides ongoing assistance with preparing meals, ambulation, getting to appointments, bathing and so on. The key words are “family” and “home.” This is where you live, and the atmosphere is a home, meaning less of an institutional atmosphere than larger facilities.
Due to their size and layout, they are sometimes less overwhelming for people who need 24/7 care and assistance. Usually, bedrooms are shared, as are common areas. In our area, AFHs usually accept private pay, insurance and Medicaid so if considering a move be sure to check things out beforehand.
Method of payment isn’t the only thing to check out. Remember these are homes, and as such each has a distinct feel and, if you will, personality. Some of them have information online and that’s not a bad place to begin searching for one. There’s nothing like being there, however, so please arrange for a visit/tour before making your decision.
Also, talking to the owners, staff, residents and/or people in the community can be helpful. We wouldn’t move anywhere without some research, right?
For a list of available AFHs in Pacific County, call either of the numbers at the end of this column. How far or how deeply you search is up to you.
What if you’re not planning on moving into an AFH, but curious about starting one? Well, again you can go online and get more details (and maybe more confusion), or you can contact a real, live person who works in this realm for the state: Dawn Okrasinski. Dawn has a rather long title, so suffice it to say she’s a go-to person for our area when it comes to the process of starting an AFH, licensing information, etc. And she really enjoys talking about these resources for people in our communities.
Dawn Okrasinski 360-764-3003 dawn.okrasinski@dshs.wa.gov
The need is here, as is the resource, so let’s make the connection.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
