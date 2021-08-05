Masks off. Masks on. Inside. Outside. Small groups. Social distancing…
Closed. Open. Partially open…
It seems like the whole pandemic roller-coaster is definitely a moving target.
Kind of like life.
There are certain milestones we look toward (or dread) as we travel through life: Being able to drive, vote, graduations and so on. Then there’s the later ones such as retirement, Social Security, and Medicare eligibility. Some have some flexibility. Some come and go whether we jump on them or not.
And obviously, these are constantly in motion as we live and participate in society. Some view life as a river on which we float along, hopping to shore from time to time when we see something interesting — or necessary.
Others view our experience as a series of stops, where we land in one place then look to the next station along the line.
Does it make any difference? Only if we’re looking for absolute consistency — and again, we’re talking about life, so…
Take our offices as a small example. We were closed to the public and working by phone, email, etc. Later, we were open by appointment only. Now, however, both our Raymond and Long Beach offices are open to the public — with some restrictions.
Masks are required whether vaccinated or not, and social distancing is in place. We are back to being able to work one-on-one, face to face (or mask to mask) and walk-ins are welcome.
So back to (almost) “normal,” right? Sure! For now, at least.
The point is, we have always been available for the most part and now we’re available in the flesh. A lot of people will work on stuff by phone, email, fax if they have to, but would much rather participate in a conversation to get things done. I get it. Me, too.
Is the end of all this is sight? Couldn’t say, so for now, (Boomer reference ahead) we just keep hitting the flipper button to keep that pinball moving. We were in this together when it started, and we are in it together while it’s unfolding, and we’ll be in it together when it’s over.
Give us a call, walk right in and let’s see what we can do and where we can go from here.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.