Sometimes, timing is everything. And sometimes coincidence/synchronicity is more than thought provoking — sometimes it’s actually helpful.
A case in point: In the last week or so, our offices have received calls regarding medical providers who accept Medicare. Today, Medicare sent out a very simple and direct tool regarding the same.
www.medicare.gov/care-compare provides a link to a directory of medical providers in any given area who are listed as being Medicare providers — and there are many indeed. Just enter your state and zip code, and the type of provider you’re looking for — doctors, PAs, clinics, facilities, etc.
I admit that there were many more than I thought since we occasionally hear rumblings of some offices no longer accepting Medicare patients. It appears to be a pretty big field to choose from. Good news indeed.
Another resource for senior services has recently been updated and is available in our offices. "Living Well 2020 Seniors Resource Guide" is sponsored by our agency (O3A) and The Seniors Sunset Times, and it covers contact information for our entire service area — Clallam, Jefferson, Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.
"Living Well" is a slick and professional publication that not only offers resource contact information, but also a variety of senior-related article about staying healthy, news and updates on medication management and so on.
Just a few of the articles include “Healthy Choices Allow Us To Gain Vitality With Age," “Common Medicine Challenges for Older Adults” and “Maintaining Relationships." Interspersed among all the information are also ads for various services from hearing assistance to home care, and from Assisted Living facilities to personal emergency response units.
The index is well presented and very thorough. All in all, a pretty good coffee table book that can save a lot of digging time due to being focused on senior issues.
Contact our offices for the current 2020 version. Information and Assistance — always a good thing!
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
