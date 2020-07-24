Scams.
What, again?
Yep.
Early in the year, I made the observation that although we might not have the fast-talking snake-oil salesman of days past, only the methods have changed. Snake oil has become Medicare supplies, for example. And coming into town in a wagon and yelling to get a crowd has become email notifications, phone calls and social media.
Sadly, times of anxiety, disaster, pandemics, etc. often show up as a giant target for scammers. And Medicare is also a big target, so…
Some time back there was a brief flurry of “opportunities” to get a free DNA test that Medicare would pay for.
No. Not happening.
And so they moved on to other current areas of interest or anxiety, which brings us to the covid pandemic.
As you’ve probably noticed (it’s almost unavoidable), masks and PPEs (personnel protective equipment) are all the rage — and for good reason. However, it’s also the rage for scammers to promise such items for free “because Medicare will pay” for them.
No. Not happening.
Since I won’t be able to keep up with each and every scheme designed to get our information, let me share some helpful hints regarding fraud protection taken from Medicare.gov.
• Medicare won’t contact you for personal information unless you’ve given them permission beforehand
• Medicare does not sell you things
• Medicare doesn’t do house calls
• Medicare will not offer incentives to add plans or anything else.
To report suspected fraud, go to Medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE. They are there for us, not them — you know who.
Think of Medicare as a polite guide in your journey. That works for me.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
