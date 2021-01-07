Now that vaccines are here with more on the horizon, a lot of the scams about sending money and personal information for tests should be done, yes?
No.
Some of the scammers have just moved along, following the current and continuing to feed off the bottom.
Medicare.gov just released another heads-up — this time about the vaccines and their availability, and as the vaccines continue to rollout, you can rest assured, there will be people trying to get you to pay for something. Remember: Medicare does cover the covid-19 vaccination and associated lab costs.
Some may get offers to — for a fee or some personal ID numbers — be “moved up” in the line in order to get the vaccine earlier than others. Still others may hear about special home testing that can be obtained — again, provided you give them some of your numbers, or a fee.
No.
Also, there’s the one scam that continues to get results: A request from “Medicare or Social Security” for your Medicare and/or Social Security number. Ask yourself—shouldn’t they already have that information?
If you are concerned about any of the contacts you receive, contact Medicare.gov and/or your local county health department. If we all keep our eyes open and work together, fewer scams will succeed.
Energy help
And now for something different: It’s the LIHEAP time of the year. Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is ready to start taking appointments. LIHEAP is designed to assist eligible families with heating costs in various forms.
Eligibility depends on household size and monthly income, ranging from a single-person household with approximately $1,595/month, to an eight-person household with $5,515/month. Some income may be excluded from consideration, so if in doubt, contact them.
Beginning Jan. 7 at 8 a.m., you can schedule an appointment through Coastal Community Action Program. On line, go to www.coastalcap.org, or if you don’t have internet access, call at 1-800-828-4883.
While everything else is going on, let’s try to stay warm and healthy!
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
