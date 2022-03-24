Now is the time to come to the aid of your counties!
First, to all the caregivers who are working in homes, Adult Family Homes, Assisted Living residences, Nursing Facilities, etc. — Thank you!
Without your diligence, care and professionalism, and dedication, many, many people would be stuck in less than safe situations.
We do, however, need many more of you.
In our county alone, we have almost 300 in-home clients who need assistance, and these are just those who are “on services” — meaning the state pays for services. Currently, we do not have enough workers available to fully meet the need.
Add to that, private-pay clients and facility staff and the numbers get large very quickly.
Throughout the state, agencies are scrambling to find people to meet the need and the scarcity of caregivers is becoming alarming. One might think that with the professionalizing of the vocation (certifications, raises, paid benefits, etc.) more people would be signing on, but it often appears to be the opposite case.
We’ve talked a lot in this space about this subject, usually just describing the job, but this time out is more of a direct plea on behalf of clients in need. Caregiving Agencies also are trying to get more staff to help. In our county, that means CCAP, KWA, CCS, and All Ways Caring for Medicaid and Family Caregiver programs.
Opportunities for Individual Provers (IPs) are also needed and soon will be under the auspices of the group CDWA. IPs are differentiated from agency workers via contracts, processes, etc. Both do the background checks, training and so on. For more information on this piece, go to seiu775.org/cdwa or just google cdwa.
Now, the actual plea: If you like working with people one-on-one; if you want to make a positive dynamic in someone’s life; if you want to help our communities at large, this may be your opportunity to do so.
Many of our current caregivers have been helping this way for decades, so there must be something there other than just a job. Jump in and make a difference.
