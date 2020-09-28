Let’s spend some more time talking about you — about us — and ageing.
There have been some interesting dynamics among older Americans during the pandemic, and one of them has been a closer look at topics such as “ageism.” Though it has been defined in a myriad of terms, books, essays, lectures, conferences and so on, it can mean different things to each of us.
The name itself implies a discrimination or prejudice due to a particular age group. How many of us automatically assumed it meant discrimination against “old” people?
I believe part of the reason is our perception of who those fellow-travelers along life’s path are.
First, let me share a few statements made at a recent series of conferences I attended — and these are in addition to the couple I frequently state in this space: “Aging is an accomplishment, not an affliction,” and “We are all aging until we’re through with this life.”
• If you woke up this morning, you’re aging successfully
• Aging is experiential learning
• Aging: So cool, everybody’s doing it!
One dynamic that was pointed out was the difference between how 30- 50-year-olds view aging compared to how the 50-plus see it. The 30-50’s saw more positives than the older people surveyed — which to me might imply that as elders we may be selling ourselves short.
See above: Aging in experiential learning.
Certainly there has been discrimination against elders. Certainly there still is. We live in a diverse society and some groups are unfamiliar enough to us that we’re not sure how to interact. Talk to many elders about millennials…
If we tend to think of ourselves as separate, as “left behind,” as through with being productive, we’re not only robbing ourselves, but also our families and communities.
Let’s make sure we’re not contributing to ageism by being ageist ourselves.
Once again, take time for you, take care of you. All of us, together, weave the fabric of community — and who wants a boring all-the-same design?
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
