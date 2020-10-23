Why isn’t somebody figuring this out?
You know what would really help?
Well, nobody asked me, but…
Questions and comments. Inquiring minds want to know — and some want to contribute. It’s all part of what makes our communities work.
And what if we turned those questions into statements:
I think I can help figure this out.
I have some ideas that might really help.
Somebody has asked me to have some input.
Here’s an opportunity — the Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A) Advisory Council is looking for folks to contribute ideas, concerns and guidance regarding meeting needs where we live.
In order to represent our varied demographics council members are comprised of volunteers, representatives from a minority, a disabilities representative, tribal rep, and an elected official. Some positions are regional, some are tied to the specific county.
Each county in which we serve — Clallam, Jefferson, Grays Harbor and Pacific — works within their respective communities.
For Pacific, O3A has openings for two general representatives. These members would be preferably 60 years old or more, with the exception of age 55 for a tribal elder. Council members are instrumental in advocacy as well as helping to develop an area plan for items and issues that need to be addressed.
Just a few of the areas discussed are identifying needs of elders and adults with disabilities; reviewing current area plans and making recommendations; recommending allocation of funds; and evaluating current programs.
Each of us has a unique history and experience. Chances are good your thoughts haven’t been vocalized before — after all, no one’s lived your life but you, right?
Here’s an opportunity to not only watch changes, but to help initiate them. Sound like something for you?
For details, summaries of roles and responsibilities, and/or an application, contact Carol Ann Laase at our administrative office: 360-379-5061 or carol.laase@dshs.wa.gov.
Good luck and thank you!
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
