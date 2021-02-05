Conversations. On several occasions, while my kids were discussing some major project or work they were doing, the conversation would come to a lull. By this time, they’re quite used to me not discussing my newest gadgets, power tools or other mechanical, technical or woodworking equipment.
The primary tools I use are my ears and my mouth — or keyboard.
I’m far from a Mr. Fix-it guy, and somehow the genes for such things skipped over me to my kids. In fact, on more than occasion, I’ve had one of the clan gently take a power tool (especially one with a blade) from me and complete whatever task I was attempting.
No apology. It’s who I am and what I do — although it’s a great comfort to have family when attempting some sort of project.
These columns are, I hope, illustrations of such tools.
This time out, let’s take a look at a new resource called Social Call. It can be one more resource (or tool if you want the analogy to keep going) to reduce isolation for many staying-at-home-right-now folks.
I get being alone is a preference for some. People like their “alone” time for hobbies, reading, whatever. Being alone due to fear is another matter.
“I can go out if I want to.” is very different than “I can’t go out if I want to stay healthy.” Decisions via preference versus decisions via fear — not a good thing. When you take choice out of the equation, alone time can very quickly become isolation — and isolation can lead to increased anxiety, reduced energy and general decrease of interest and health.
Enter Social Call. Our agency (O3A) is working in partnership with Covia to introduce the program, and it’s very much what it sounds like: Volunteers and individuals periodically get together remotely. It may by a simple phone call, or it could video chats.
A quick Google search reveals high-quality mineral and material products, so look for Covia: Active Aging Organization — unless you’re looking for material. Just sayin’.
Volunteers must be 18-plus and folks requesting calls must be 60 or older. Volunteers are trained and matched with people based on common interests. There is an option to give it a trial run and if not for you, just stop. Nothing ventured, nothing gained, right?
There must be a lot of questions, most of which I haven’t the answers to yet, so if interested, call 877-797-1299 and ask about “Social Call.”
It might be that just occasional phone contact is all we need to get through the month. It might be a way to meet new friends.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6557
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
