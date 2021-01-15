2021… it’s looking more and more like a sci-fi date.
We’ve heard a lot about how good it is that 2020 is over. Admittedly, there were some huge bumps and detours on highway 2020 — and many of us were looking for an off ramp!
Now, we’re looking at more changes. Some are positive, some are viewed in different light by different people.
This year is a year in which we see changes in vaccines, politics, economy and just life in general.
Things always change, yet life goes on. We are nothing if not adaptable. And it’s always good to remember that truly we are not in this alone. Our involvement and cooperation are limited, in most cases, only by our choices.
And in our communities, we tend to choose working together. Thank you.
During the pandemic, as people were trending toward staying home and limiting exposure, some other necessary precautions have been postponed — not a good idea. For example, flu shots have apparently been fewer than in the past.
The flu virus, however, didn’t go away and many people have been hospitalized or have died each year — particularly elders.
The covid vaccine is for covid. It won’t automatically take care of every other medical need or virus. Let’s be sure to keep our doctor appointments and think about other vaccinations — shingles being another one.
I get it can be concerning to go to the clinic during all this, but let’s try to stay as healthy as we can, up to and including the covid vaccine.
We can prepare ourselves by masking, washing hands, distancing and limiting the size of groups we’re around. And in this way, we’re at least a bit safer as we continue to take care of ourselves.
Tax day still coming
Although it might be nice to be able to not think about anything else, some things continue. Taxes will be coming due and there’s no indication that our country will just forget about collecting them for a while.
Each year, Tax Aide (sponsored through AARP) tries to organize volunteers to help people file their taxes and, by appointment, meet with individuals. At this point, we’re not sure how this will unfold for 2021. Usually, contact begins Feb. 1, but given the current situation, things may change. I contacted them recently and was told they’re in the planning/investigative stage regarding making appointments.
Keep your eyes open for any upcoming announcements.
Taxes, flu, shingles. Some things just continue no matter what else is happening. Once again, it’s called life. Let’s make it as healthy as we can.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
