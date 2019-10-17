It’s been raining — hard. I’m not sure, but I think I saw a fish swim by in the thick of it — 4 feet off the ground. That’s what we call wet weather.
Winter is coming and it’s not going to be consistently warm for quite a while. For some folks, that means not only bundling up to go outside, but also adding layers inside our homes. Heat can be expensive!
Some of our homes in our communities were built way before insulation ratings, and some — back in the day — just added another layer of wallpaper. Cranking up the thermostat, adding space heaters, using more wood — all may not necessarily make it much warmer. The result may well be that it’s just somewhat less cold in the house.
People who are trying all year to balance the costs of food, prescriptions, utility bills and just plain living expenses sometimes find themselves making tough decisions. Heat or food? Heat or meds? Heat or…?
Enough of that. Let’s look at some good news: You may be eligible to get some help with heating costs. The program is called Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and it’s gearing up for another year.
This Coastal Community Action Program (CCAP) aid is designed to help with immediate home energy needs, and/or to avoid utilities being shut off.
Remember that the services are monthly income based (Low Income Home Energy Assistance) and also take into consideration the number of household members. The income levels change each year and for 2019 they are:
Household Monthly Income
1 person $1301
2 person $1762
3 person $2222
4 person $2682
5 person $3143
6 person $3603
7 person $4064
8 person $4524
There’s a note added on the current flyer. There may be income that is excluded, [not accounted against income] you will need to meet with a LIHEAP case manager to determine eligibility.”
There are two ways to schedule your appointment: email at www.coastalcap.org or call 1-800-828-2883. Have your account number handy, and you don’t have to remember the acronym or name of the program. Just ask for energy assistance.
One more example of community helping community. Maybe this year you can wear fewer layers of clothes inside!
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
