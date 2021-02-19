How about a little of this, and a little of that? Sometimes, a reminder of what our communities are still doing — in spite of the virus — can be refreshing.
• SLAC (Senior Legal Advice Clinics)
Each of our offices is an entry point for Senior Legal Advice Clinics. This is an opportunity for people 60 or above to meet with an attorney at no cost; and are scheduled once a month. The attorney will assist with civil matters such as wills, Powers of Attorney, landlord/tenant rights, etc. (If you were caught in a crime, this is not the resource for you.)
Eligibility is determined by age only so is available to all elders in our communities. As you can imagine — being free — appointments can fill up quickly. On the other hand, cancellations can also occur, so the appointment schedule can be a moving target.
Contact either of our offices (numbers at end of column) and ask for a SLAC appointment and you will be informed of the next available slot.
• Medicare Open Enrollment
If you’re eligible for Medicare and new to it, the current enrollment period ends March 31. This is a different enrollment period than the annual period when you can change existing plans, etc.
And speaking of Medicare, a reminder that the Supplemental or Medigap enrollment can be done at any time. Supplemental plans are those purchased to cover what Medicare does not. Also, remember that Medicare covers only 80% of the medical costs.
Again, if you have any questions, contact our offices and our staff will help guide you through it.
Care giving
And now for something completely different…
Care giving, whether family members, unpaid or paid support, can be hard. I get that in many instances, folks wouldn’t have it any other way because they care. Thank you to all the people who care enough to help others. There are many resources available to help caregivers find their way through that particular forest and here’s just a few to explore online:
Caregiver Action Network — information, shared experiences, helpful tips and more from professionals and people who have been there — or currently are there.
CaregivingCafe — blogs, Facebook, articles, etc. to inform and encourage.
O3a.org — our website offers information and real person contacts all about family caregiving and other resources/programs.
As noted earlier, caregiving can be hard. Add to that the limited access and availability due to covid, and the world can get smaller, but take heart. You’re not alone even if help is not face-to-face. You are appreciated and valued.
I began with a little of this and a little of that. It’s turning into more than a little, so let’s stop here for now. Give us a call and let’s see what we can do together.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-642-2177
or 888-571-6557
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.