Now what? What do I do … after?
We spend a lot of time in this space writing about family caregivers. And we will continue to do so. People caring for family members is tough and deserves attention and support.
We’ve also talked about getting things in place, like advanced directives (POLST, etc.), powers of attorney, wills, and so on. All very important as family members wind their way through clinics, hospitals, home health, hospice and a myriad of other new xperiences.
And throughout all of it, there’s the physical exhaustion and emotional rollercoaster of life with the unexpected and unknown.
When the burst of activity involving planning services, letting some of the dust settle, getting some rest is somewhat over, and you’re starting to think in a different direction, the next questions begin to come. …
Now what? What do I do … after?
Life does go on, and in spite of what’s happened in your personal life, mundane items such as paying bills continue unabated. While creditors, utilities, subscriptions, et. al may be sympathetic, they still need to be paid.
If the finances were taken care of jointly, the bills won’t be unexpected. If they haven’t, then it’s time to check bank statements, mail/email, etc and see where the money goes, for what and to whom. Your local bank can be a great help with this.
Other documents, such as wills, estate planning and so on, will also have to be located. And, the will must be filed with the courthouse within 30 days of the death.
Any insurance policies? Burial insurance? Is the Veterans Administration involved?
Notification of death, or death certificates: Social Security, Veteran’s Administration (if applicable), insurance companies, banks and other groups will require either a certified copy or a plain copy of the certificate.
A local funeral home is a great resource for more information on these and can also guide you through other processes after service arrangements are made.
Another resource for all of this — and where much of this information came from — is www.legalvoice.org. Look for Tools & Resources — wills, estate planning & death.
It seems a bit overwhelming, so reach out for any assistance you can find. In addition to those already mentioned, talking with friends, relatives and other who have made the same voyage can simplify matters.
You’ve taken care of the living part, and you can take care of what happens… after.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
