Any online exploration regarding covid will provide more than enough information to fill a book. National statistics, probable predictions, graphs, charts and demographic data are readily available. Our Pacific County Health Department is doing a great job of getting local information out on a regular basis.
That’s a good thing, since most of us live “locally.”
In our corner of the state, the most recent report has it that about 24% of our population have received first does, and about 7% have received the second dose. These have been the prioritized groups consisting of healthcare workers (a broad field), EMS, people over 65 and people over 50 who live in multi-generational households.
Let’s stop here for a moment. Appointments are still being taken for those in these groups, and if you’ve already made your appointment by phone or online, you can find out where you are on the waiting list — if you haven’t already been contacted — by emailing info1@pacificcountyhealth.com.
The next group looks to be geared toward school staff and licensed childcare workers. If you haven’t received a link to sign-up, contact the Health Department at 360-875-9407 (north county) or 360-642-9407 (south county).
I don’t have access to a computer.
Contact our offices and let’s see what we can together.
I don’t have my own phone.
Contact our offices and let’s see what we can do together.
We, with other providers, are working together on plans to reach even more people with access to information, including those who are unable to leave their homes, and still want the vaccine. There’s still a lot to get organized, but there’s also a lot of activity to make it work.
For local covid information, again, contact the Pacific County Health Department. Be aware that there is an understandably high volume of calls, so patience may be required.
A good site to go to for overall information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
So even if you have been vaccinated with both shots, are in between the first and second dose, or waiting for your turn, we can all help get the word out and look for opportunities to join with others in the community to make this thing work.
As you may have noticed, the key word in this column is together.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6557
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
