Housing. What do you think when you hear that word as a stand-alone noun? In my workday world, it means less about real estate brokerage than it does about living inside.
Pacific County has historically been lacking in rental properties in general, and even more so for low-income families. At every community gathering in memory, it has been one of the top two concerns and it’s one of those issues that everyone agrees is a problem — the solutions, however, are sometimes difficult to find.
Pacific County has been showing strong population growth this year in spite of (or because of?) the pandemic impacting businesses, schools and so on. Subsidized housing, like in many other areas, has been unable to keep pace.
Having said that, there has been some progress. Periodically, a new apartment complex comes into reality, and a bit less frequent, those available to low-income folks who are eligible for rental assistance/subsidized housing. And, there are several that have been here for years. OK, so much for general information. How do we know what’s available, what’s expected and where do we start?
Let’s start local, then branch out a bit. Pacific County’s housing assistance is through Coastal Community Action Program (CCAP). CCAP has staff familiar with local and statewide assistance resources in both ends of the county. They’re aware of what’s in the area, the type of complex, and so on.
Subsidized apartments have pre-eligibility application processes and may also have waiting lists for occupancy. Again, the people who work at CCAP in this area have more detail than I. For south county, call 360-642-6100, and in the north, 360-875-4123.
If you want to contact the apartments directly, you can call either of our offices listed at the end of the column, or — again — contact CCAP.
There are also a couple sites I’d recommend if you want to do some additional digging:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.