Help wanted. I don’t remember a time when so many recruitment offers were posted on businesses, in the paper, online, etc. Seems like we moved rather quickly from not being able to find work due to the pandemic, to lots of offers with relatively few results.
I’m not going to try and dissect all the dynamics that could be in play — covid, vaccinate or not to vaccinate, mandates, etc., as I’m not an expert in medicine. Nor social behavior. Nor economics. Nor political swordplay.
I can state with certainty, however, that in spite of the pandemic, some areas have had relatively little public notice while being one of the most critical and needed professions: Caregivers.
Unfortunately, unless we know someone who has had help in the home (and we were there to witness it), we are largely unaware of the fact there are many, many professional caregivers in our communities. And the need consistently surpasses the resource.
Currently, in our county, there are more than 250 clients on various state programs receiving in-home care — and that’s just through our agency. The total doesn’t include people who self-pay for caregivers or receive assistance in a facility. Each person on services has a need for a professional (trained, background-checked) caregiver helping them get through the day. Unfortunately, some are without the help because there aren’t enough caregivers to meet the need.
There are two avenues for people looking to work in this field: Independent Providers (IPs) and agency providers. Each approach has pay scales, benefits and training to benefit workers while sharpening their skills. Due to the various paths to caregiving, you’ll not see help wanted signs on a centralized location. This does not negate the very real need for more staff.
Those who really want to make a difference in individual lives, and make a living at the same time, could make this a great opportunity.
The aforementioned IPs are self-contractors with the state and the process for that can be explained by contacting either of the numbers at the end of this column. To work for a caregiving agency, I submit the following contact information:
• All Ways Caring Home Care 360-532-0851
• Coastal Community Action Program (CCAP) 360-533-5100
• Catholic Community Services (CCS) 360-637-8740
• Korean Women’s Association (KWA) 360-229-8366
Think of this as a call to arms. And for a noble — and needed — cause.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
