“We need to talk…”
Somehow, that innocuous phrase has taken on a certain foreboding. Maybe it’s the “need” part, or maybe we use it in so many ways to bring a heavy seriousness to a conversation.
Regardless, there are times when a “talk’ is not only a good idea, but necessary. Might I suggest that we simply begin a conversation instead of announcing it? We’ve talked a lot in this space about having communication — that is both talking and listening. Both are needed.
And when talking to our folks or others who are elders (meaning, I guess, older than we are) there has to be that give and take for planning to be productive. Stepping aside from examining elements of communication, there are times when useful information is, well, useful.
Many in our community are justifiably confused when we talk about available services, especially when they may involve multiple agencies. For now, let’s take a look at two very valuable services provided in our area by a single agency: Home Health and Hospice, provided by Harbors Home Health and Hospice.
In our family, we have been involved with both and would recommend becoming familiar with what they are and how they work.
• Home Health:
• Provides nursing services, physical therapy, wound and other post-surgical care, speech therapy, etc. Services must be ordered through the physician who then works with the agency to direct care.
• Skilled nursing care may be intermittent and/or part-time and can delay entrance into a facility for care.
• Home Health may also include client training, bath aides and coordination with other social services.
• Hospice:
• Hospice services are available for people with terminal illness, who no longer benefit from preventative treatment and life expectancy is limited. It truly focuses more on the person than the disease process in what is often referred to as “comfort and care” measures.
• A few direct quotes from their site bear sharing here:
“People who choose hospice are not giving up, they are focusing on a different set of goals.”
“Hospice neither hastens nor postpones death.”
“Hospice provides physical, emotional and spiritual care to terminally ill persons and their families.”
• Viewed as a continuum in some instances, the care continues until no longer needed.
This is hardly a detailed account of either Home Health or Hospice, but maybe a starting point. For more information, call the office in Long Beach at 360-642-3623 or Hoquiam at 360-532-5454. You can visit their site at www.myhhhh.org. Worth the call.
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
