Smokey the Bear, hamburgers, lots of information and real live people who are helping others in our communities — sounds like a fair or something.
Yep. June 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pacific County Fire District #1 is sponsoring the annual Safety Fair at the county building on Sandridge. Information about emergency medical services, law enforcement, Medicare, family caregiver support services, water safety, CPR, fire training — and Smokey the Bear!
Did I mention there will be free hamburgers?
For more information, contact Lani at Fire District #1, (360-665-4451). We will be there along with everyone else, so see you there/then.
Our family caregiver support program continues to grow which translates as more people getting more help than they did before — nice! Remember that anyone taking care of another relative can be dubbed a “family caregiver,” even though you more likely identify as husband, wife, sibling, child, etc.
Support can come in a variety of ways and the services are geared toward sustaining the caregiver so the care receiver can continue to get the help needed. Bob Powell is the coordinator for Pacific County and works out of both the Long Beach and the Raymond office. In Raymond, call 360-942-2177, extension 2506. For Long Beach, 360-642-3634, extension 2213. Or, you can email him at powelrm@dshs.wa.gov.
We’re continuing to provide case management services for folks who are on Medicaid In-Home Care programs, free legal appointments for people 60-plus (since these are free, they do get booked out quite a ways in advance), Medicare guidance and advice and connecting various needs to various resources.
Call any of the numbers at the end of the column and let’s see what we can do. It might just be “Who do I call for?” It might be, “What are these new programs, MAC and TSOA all about?” It might be “I need to look for a Medicare supplemental plan.” It might be any number of things and if we don’t have the answers, we will certainly join you in the hunt.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634 or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
