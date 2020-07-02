One of my favorite informal philosophers said “You never know what to do until you get there.” All you philosophy fans out there recognize it as a quote from Daffy Duck. Welcome to the club.
Our communities are tip-toeing into a re-opening scenario — on a limited basis — and there appears to be at least a few general responses:
Everything’s good to go! Back to normal, so let’s hit the streets!
Other places that reopened are already rethinking the decision and may be pulling back some, so I’ll watch and wait.
I’m not taking any chances until we hear the “All clear!” announcement.
If you’re waiting for a definite what-to-do-now answer in this space, you’ll not find one. We are all individuals with individual histories, health issues, and perceptions. And, these dynamics color our decision-making. So be it — it’s who we are.
As part of the community, we too are cautiously reopening on a limited basis. While we have continued to assist by remote means (telephones, Skype, Zoom, mail, etc.) our plan is to open this week to clients coming to the office — again on a very limited basis.
We will be following mandates, so initially the changes will be:
• Masks required at each office location
• Lobby limited to one person (or a couple) at a time
• Appointments highly recommended (due to the above limitation)
It’s understood that many of us in our community fit into one high risk group or another (i.e., 60 years plus, or history of respiratory health issues) — or perhaps we fit into both. Some amount of apprehension or fear is also understood.
We will continue to do as much as possible remotely. We will manage in-person contacts when realistic.
We will continue to be part of the solution and/or guidance available.
So if you need some assistance, please call. Maybe you’re new or close to Medicare and looking for how to enroll in various plans. Maybe you’re looking for resources to help provide care for someone. Maybe you’re not sure what you’re looking for, but know you need something.
You might also be someone who is already working with us through In-Home Care, Family Caregiver Support or some other program.
As noted in previous columns, we’re still here. Soon, we’ll be a little more “here."
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634/888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177/888-571-6557
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.