Are you 55 or over? Not working? Low income? Need to update your job skills?
Often, people who are looking for work somehow landed in a spot where:
• I worked years ago, and now could really use another job, but my skills are a bit dated.
• I wasn’t expecting to need work, but circumstances can change expectations.
• I’m just not ready to be through with work.
The Department of Labor has a program called the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) and it’s funded through the Older Americans Act. One of the quotes in the material particularly grabbed my attention:
“Age is an asset. Experience, a benefit.”
The short version is the program is designed to provide part-time employment designed to apply — and upgrade — your skills. While working, training and other opportunities may become available, ranging from computer skills to community services.
As someone who watched the progression from pre-computers, to room-sized computers, laptops, pads, phones, etc, it’s easy to see that yesterday’s workplace may be way different than today’s. This could be an opportunity to “catch up” and give you more experience on your resume.
SCSEP participants can gain this experience in a variety of non-profit and public facilities, ranging from schools to senior centers, on an average of 20 hours week. Salary is based on the highest of federal, state or local minimum wage. The information notes: “This training serves as a bridge to unsubsidized employment opportunities for participants.”
What if I don’t have experience in the field?
How do we get experience in anything? The only way is by doing — that’s a large piece of what the program is about.
I’m a bit nervous about starting work in an unfamiliar job.
Your very first job was unfamiliar until you did it, right? You did it once, you can do it again.
Another part of SCSEP is: You won’t be alone. People will be working with you and offering various training opportunities beyond the actual job.
For more information, or to find out how to enroll, contact Dora Louton, the SCSEP Employment Specialist for our area. Email: DoraL@goodwillwa.org. You can also phone her Monday-Thursday at 360-532-0041.
Good luck!
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
