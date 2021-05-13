Wherever personal information is collected, there are wolves at the door. Scammers are nothing if not creative in their attempts to steal said information and use it for their own purposes.
Sometimes I wonder what type of successes they could be if they put that time, energy and dedication into something actually beneficial — and legal.
We’ve all heard myriad times about not giving out your Social Security and/or Medicare numbers, and while they are still being mined by bottom-feeders, now they have another target: covid-19. In some ways, this is even more insidious as it plays into the sort of generalized anxiety about the whole virus scenario.
Some of these efforts seem to be obviously wrong, like offers to purchase covid-19 vaccination cards, or someone offering to “move you up the line” in priority. Others may be less blatant.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is alerting the public about various fraud schemes related to the current virus environment. Some things to be aware of:
• If you have your vaccination card, it contains personal information such as your name, birth date, health care codes and details, etc. Therefore, photos of your card (or the information) should not be shared on any social media
• Stay away from covid survey scams where someone is offering prizes or gifts in exchange for your information.
• Medicare will not call you to offer covid-19 products or services.
• Ignore offers/advertisements for testing or treatments on social media. If you make an appointment for a test, make sure the location is an official site. Your county health department is a great place to check.
Remember: covid-19 is a hot button topic right now. Efforts to get personal data may very well use the terminology as long as it still gets our attention.
If you suspect a fraud related to covid-19, HHS requests it be reported immediately either by going to oig.hhs.gov/about-oig/contact-us and hitting the Fraud link, or calling 800-447-8477.
Let’s keep ahead of them and safeguard our identities at the same time.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.