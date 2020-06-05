Let’s talk briefly about families. Families taking care of family. I know — that’s what a family does, right? The players are called spouse, children, siblings, and so on.
Most families have periods of time when someone is taking care of another due to a bout of illness or recovery from surgeries/hospitalizations.
We don’t stop and analyze why we do what we do. We just do.
Sometimes, however, the periodic illnesses become chronic and care requires more time, more energy, more knowledge, more, more, more. It’s at these times, our “titles” may become blurred.
Having been in this particular scenario myself, I get the transition from family member to “caregiver” — not that they are mutually exclusive. It becomes more about the activity than the relationship.
There are resources available for help when you need it. We have programs that are in place to support the family member(s) who are providing care while trying to navigate the various “systems” involved. And, we have staff who have been working with families for years and have gathered valuable knowledge and experience.
The Family Caregiver Support Program (FCSP) is an umbrella term that covers a variety of programs. If one program doesn’t fit, then another can be explored. Some of the programs that might be explored are:
• FCSP: Is a stand-alone program and the aforementioned umbrella of services
• Kinship Care
• Relatives As Parents
• TSOA
Of course there are eligibility requirements and assessments to determine what might work best for each family. The first three above work with family members who are unpaid caregivers.
The last program, TSOA, is a bit different. TSOA is Tailored Supports for Older Adults, though I can’t think of any helpful reason you’d have to remember that. This a program for older adults with or without someone in the caregiver role, and the person receiving care must need some help with daily living tasks.
Yes, there are more details. Yes, there is a process. Yes, there is someone to talk to about all this.
For more information, contact Bob Powell who is our FCSP coordinator for Pacific County, working in both north and south county.
Long Beach: 360-642-3634, ext.2213 or in Raymond, 360-942-2177, ext. 2506. You can also email him at robert.powell@dshs.wa.gov. He’s been doing this a long time, and enjoys working with people to get the help they need.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
