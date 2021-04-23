It seems like a large part of our lives have recently become programmed by others. Whether it’s our own individual commitments, the current — and sometimes frenzied — activity surrounding covid-19, vaccinations, schools opening and closing, what stage we are in regarding public access to businesses, or whatever.
Many years ago, I received a cartoon with the caption “God loves you. And everyone else has a plan for your life.” Many of us currently feel like there’s a lot of expectations being put upon us, or others are determined to tell us how to live. Understandably, the culture has changed for now, and we need to consider things we haven’t in the past.
In the midst of all this, let us not lose sight of dynamics that sustain us as individual human beings. Let’s talk about choice, dignity and independence.
Consider this: At one point in our lives, opportunity was a given, and so expected we didn’t even think about it. We started each day making our own choices, how we spend our time, what was really important. And we didn’t have a thousand talking heads telling us what to think.
Dignity was a somewhat old-fashioned idea that had to do with sophisticated people, royalty or at least someone who had underlings.
Independence was another dynamic that was lived more than examined. We lived our lives and the rest unrolled before us.
Things change, and it doesn’t necessarily take a pandemic to infringe on these elements. A cataclysmic event, major health problem, or a chronic condition that more slowly erodes some of our choices all impact — but certainly don’t have to rob us of — choice, dignity and independence.
Speaking to the non-pandemic part of our discussion, sometimes due to individual issues, we all need help. Perhaps we need help with personal care, such as bathing, dressing, preparing meals, getting our meds, etc. Some people are tempted to just give up and go with the flow, letting others make the way for us. Others just see a possible narrowing of choices, but remain determined to have as much independence and choice as they can. And this often safeguards dignity.
Enter the mini-community of caregivers and those who receive care. This is where it all works out. By making your voice heard, and building a professional relationship with your caregiver, you can continue to maintain choice, safeguard dignity and enjoy as much independence as you can. Setting boundaries, arranging schedules and participating in your care will make it work, be it through a program or private pay. It’s another opportunity for choice.
It’s your choice. It’s your dignity and independence to be guarded as you see fit. We all need help sometime. How that looks is up to us.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.