Aging. We’ve bounced around this topic many, many times in this space and here we are again. (I guess it shouldn’t be surprising since we’re the Olympic Area Agency on Aging.)
As such, we receive a lot of emails, links, etc. on the subject of resources. One of these sources is the National Institute on Aging (nia.nih.gov) and they recently sent out another helpful checklist. Much of the information here this week will also (in greater detail) be available on their site.
The post I’m pulling from is called “10 Myths About Aging” and we’ll be summarizing parts and adding some comments and observations.
Also, it’s worth remembering that these statements/half-truths/misconceptions not only come from others, but often from within ourselves. As one former cohort was fond of reminding himself/me: “Not everything I think is true.”
Aging myths
So here we go with just a couple:
• Depression/loneliness are normal in older adults: First, what is “normal”? One of the dynamics we’ve seen in the last few years is that normal is a fluid concept. However, as friends pass, or move, and some outside activities change, periodic episodes can be expected. Much of our social life is tied to employment and then there’s a definite gap when we retire or move on. Let’s encourage our elders to find other avenues that could include group settings and new friends.
Hobbies? Community activities? Senior centers? Volunteerism? Lots of options. It’s also interesting to note in the same post the statement “…studies show that older adults are less likely to experience depression than young adults.” (Follow the embedded links in the NIA post.)
• Dementia is inevitable with older people: Given that in recent years more attention has been given to Alzheimer’s and other dementias, that may be the impression given. Stop for a few seconds and think of all the 90-plus people you know that aren’t experiencing these difficulties. See? Please understand that I’m pleased to see more attention paid to these disease processes. They are, however, not automatically connected to aging. And while on this topic, there’s also no guarantee — one way or the other — that because a parent or other relative may have had Alzheimer’s we are destined for the same.
This topic is very real, but there are also very real resources that are making a difference. A lot of groups are doing research or discovering on their own (family? neighbors?) who have helpful information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.