Seasons.
Summer’s here (more or less) and fall is coming, followed — barring some unforeseen interruption — by winter, spring, etc.
You’re welcome for the update.
In the social service arena, seasons come and go, also. They’re usually a bit more arcane than weather or holidays though, and follow legislative changes, both federal and state. They also seem to be a bit more convoluted.
Before we look too far ahead, a brief reminder: The Safety and Health Fair, sponsored by Fire District #1 will be August 28th at the South Pacific County Building (7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach). It’ll run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will have demonstrations, information tables, real live people and the infamous “Earthquake Simulator”!
Now let’s jump ahead a bit and look at October — though not necessarily Halloween. In my world, October means open enrollment for Medicare Part D, and in some instances may also feel something like a trick or treat dynamic. The open enrollment period is from Oct. 15-Dec. 7 and we can help with navigation across sometimes strange and unfamiliar seas.
Part D is the prescription piece of Medicare benefits and premiums, drug lists and pharmacies may change. So even if you have a current plan, things may be different next year, and it could be beneficial to review what you have. Something worthwhile to think about.
Very briefly — and I guarantee we’ll talking more about this later — remember there are various parts of Medicare covering benefits. And while we’re here, a few reminders:
Not everything you see on TV or online is accurate. Some ads feature former celebrity talking heads promising Medicare-covered everything. Medicare programs have eligibility guidelines and do not offer the same benefits in every county, state, etc. Be aware of Medicare Advantage plans that offer lots of benefits, but not necessarily where you live.
• Medicare does not sell you things
• Medicare does not make house calls
• Medicare will not offer incentives for signing up on extra plans.
As mentioned earlier, we will be presenting more information as we roll along, and you can talk to people about supplemental/medigap plans and other information by calling either of the numbers at the end of this column and asking for SHIBA (Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors).
There’re a lot of things Medicare does, and these services and benefits make a huge difference in people’s lives. However, once again, there a lot of things Medicare does not do.
Give us a call.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634 or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
