You might have to put Dad in a home…
There’s a lot to unwrap in that short statement. First, the reality that no one can “put” someone somewhere they don’t want to go (jail excluded) without severe extenuating circumstances.
Second, what exactly is meant by “a home”? Are we talking about an adult family home? Assisted living? Convalescent center? Chances are, possible plans aren’t that filled out yet.
For now, let’s look at the “home.” Generally, people refer to the home as a vague facility that has doctors and other medical staff available. A place where once entered, few come out of.
Again, a lot wrong there. The majority of people who enter a skilled nursing facility/convalescent center are there short term, recovering from medical interventions or accidents. The goal is recovery and strengthening in order to return home.
Yes, some residents are there for long-term care due to needing the close medical supervision and treatment. And, honestly, for some, it actually becomes “home.”
One of the scary parts that somehow has been driven into us is the idea that if we help folks move in, we’re abandoning them. Our loved ones will be alone, scared, maybe even afraid to ask questions or rock the boat in some other manner. Add to that, a feeling like “they” are in control and the whole thing seems to get dark pretty fast.
In reality, trained staff work in nursing facilities and work to make you feel at home. They are willing to answer questions — and expect questions. After all, it’s a whole new deal.
But what if I ask too many questions? And what if I have concerns about the facility and staff? Will they listen or just mark me down as trouble? After all, I’m here pretty much on my own.
Sound the trumpets and let me introduce to you your advocates while in the facility: The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program (LTCOP). The ombudsman is your advocate. They are not part of the staff, and work as a go-between when needed, a friend always, and an ear that listens. Through the program, volunteers who have passed a background check, had some pretty extensive training and continued to learn are able to become one of your best resources.
As noted, the ombudsman and volunteers are not part of the facility staff, but are well known and work closely together. Remember, it really is all about you.
If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, or want more information about the program, or just want o have someone check in on Mom or Dad at the place, contact Amber Garrotte, amber.garrotte2@dshs.wa.gov, or call her at 360-538-8877.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.