People need to eat. Pandemic or not, young and old. Food is important. Our communities continue to step up and help meet the need.
Food banks remain in operation in both ends of our county, and some also provide meals. Like most information, it’s good to know — and very good to know how to connect with them. Volunteers make these resources work (thank you all!) and sometimes staff and locations change, so periodic updates are needed. Help isn’t help unless it can be accessed.
Let’s take a look at some in our communities — and if we miss something, please let us know so we can add to the list.
North Pacific County:
• Legacy Community Outreach: 360-875-6688, Wednesdays 2 to 5:30 p.m. 227 Water St. South Bend
• Willapa Harbor Ministerial Food Bank: 360-942-4726, Thursdays 3 to 6 p.m. Larch St & Park Ave. Raymond
South Pacific County:
• Chinook Food Bank: 360-244-3627, 1st and 3rd Thursday 1 to 3 p.m. Chinook School, 801 SR 101 Chinook
• His Supper Table/Free Meals: 360-642-4105, Monday and Thursday 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. 911 Pacific Ave N. Long Beach
• Ilwaco Food Bank: 360-642-3450, 2nd and 4th Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 303 First Ave S. Ilwaco
• Ocean Park Food Bank: 360-665-6567, Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. 1601 Bay Ave. Ocean Park.
There are still more resources available, such as the food boxes at St. Mary’s Church in Seaview. These are distributed when they arrive at St. Mary’s, so best to contact them regarding times: 360-642-2002.
Then there’s the Farmers Market Produce from May-October for 60-plus folks. The produce usually arrives the third week of the month and is distributed Tuesday-Thursday during those months. Contact 360-642-3990.
That’s a lot of people helping even more people. It’s called community and we’re all in it together — with or without a pandemic. Once again: Thank You to all who make this work.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.