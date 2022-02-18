It occurs to me that “new normal” has been used so much that it loses some of its impact. Was there an old normal?
The phrase has crossed over from being a covid-related term to almost any other venue where change is taking place. Recently, I listened to an interview about the latest tense situation in Europe and it was noted that there was a new normal in the making there.
It seems that new normal has become simply normal. Maybe we’re too eager to coin new phrases and if we looked around and thought "This is normal" — would it make a difference in stress levels? Remember the great philosophical statement "Today is today."
In that same vein, Sunday, April 10, is Sunday, April 10 — and the annual Safety Fair sponsored by Pacific County Fire District #1. The fair runs from 10-3, and offers demonstrations in the area of safety, CPR (for both people and pets!), fire extinguisher use and for the first time, an earthquake simulator!
Also, various agencies and resources will be in attendance (yep, us too) to provide information ranging from caregiver information to SHIBA (Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors — think Medicare, etc.)
Questions about legal services? Family Caregiver services? Medicaid long-term care in the home or in long-term care facilities? Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program?
How about you providing information we can help disseminate? We are Information & Assistance, which implies while we may not have all the answers, we can work with you to find the answers — and share what we find.
It’s always a great opportunity to put faces to services and programs; to discover new resources; to build an even stronger community.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6577
Olympic Area agency on Aging
Information & Assistance
By Doug Sheaffer
