So I was talking to our cat the other day — well, I guess talking at the cat might be more accurate. She stared at me for a while, blinked a couple times and went to sleep.
I have that effect sometimes on people, too.
And, sometimes, pets are the only — limited though it may be — interaction people have for much of the day. Just as society changes, so does the mini-society we have in our homes. People are there and sometimes they’re not.
Sometimes we have jobs that allow interactions with real people..until we don’t. Whether it’s due to illness or retirement, the relatively sudden change from being occupied to being alone can be an eye opener. Many people haven’t had to make social decisions — due to jobs or other obligations—for a long time. Seems like the saying is true: “God loves you and everyone else has a marvelous plan for your life.”
A strange transition takes place from:
It’s just me and the cat now, so I can do whatever I want. My schedule’s my own.
To:
It’s just me and the cat now. And as noted earlier, the cat’s not much of a conversationalist. TV was great when I had to catch certain shows, but now all that’s old. And it seems like there’s nothing to do.
Allow me to interject here. To my thinking, there’s “alone,” and there’s “lonely.” In many instances the former is more of a choice than the latter. Isolation is a key dynamic in the difference between the two.
Many people in our community fall into the category of being isolated, especially as we get a bit farther down the aging road. Kids grow and move on to seek opportunities elsewhere; families relocate due to jobs; we may have medical issues that no longer allow us to drive (and we really don’t like bothering people) and so on. It often reaches a point where the only socialization is due to medical appointments — if that.
What about social media? What about “I don’t have a computer or ‘fancy’ phone?”’
There are so many new technologies, but some of the not-so-new are still usable. Telephone? Letter writing? And what about some of the activities that you used to participate in? Church? Senior center? Lodges?
I’m guessing that some of your friends still attend. Give them a call and ask them and chances are they’d be glad to give you a ride. And if that doesn’t work out, just have a chat.
Your previous activities may not have to stop. Maybe it’s just a change in how to access them. Reach out — and allow others to reach in.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634/888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177/888-571-6557
