Food. Seems like one of those words that can be both necessary and enjoyable. Sometimes, however, it’s also scarce.
We just need a few groceries to get by until…
We’ve recently increased our household size and we’re caught short…
We’re hungry…
Enter a caring community. We are fortunate to have many, many volunteers who are — and some have been for years — active in meeting the above needs.
In our county, food banks, meals and other supports are available in a variety of locations. Just a brief list — and undoubtedly there are others — would include:
• Legacy Community Outreach in South Bend, 360-875-6688
• Willapa Harbor Ministerial Food Bank in Raymond, 360-942-4726
• St. Vincent DePaul in Ilwaco, 360-642-8401
• Chinook Food Bank in Chinook, 360-244-2448
• Ocean Park Food Bank in Ocean Park, 360-665-6567
• Community Table (meals by donation), 360-665-6344
• Church of Nazarene Free Meals, 360-642-4105
As noted earlier, there are undoubtedly other organizations also helping out, but this list is a good starting point.
I’ve not much to add to this subject this time out. It’s enough to know we have people in need. It’s enough to know we have people who are ready to help.
And that, to me, is a good definition of community.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
