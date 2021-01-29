“Dependent on local covid restrictions.”
It’s almost to the point of not seeing such a notice is the odd thing.
Everyone’s adjusting in some way, whether by choice or by someone else’s decision. However, as we’re discovering, most pandemic-challenged groups are finding workarounds. Some of us are working remotely by phone, email, Skype, or physical mail, and we continue to try and inform folks of the changes we hear about.
Which brings us to the annual Tax-Aide help, sponsored by AARP. Some of the sites previously used for this service are currently closed to public gatherings so updates are still in process. In Ocean Park, Timberland Library and AARP Tax Aides are finding a way to do as much as they can remotely. Tax forms can be requested by calling 360-665-4184 and can be picked-up during takeout hours.
Free tax preparation for both Grays Harbor and Pacific will be by appointment only and can be contacted by going to: www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide or you can call 253-448-3605 for more information or to set up an appointment.
Face-to-face visits are (you guessed it) dependent on local covid restrictions. As we hear more, we will get the word out.
Now, about vaccines: Some reminders
• Vaccines are free — if administered at a clinic, etc., the provider may bill Medicare for administrative fees. You/we are not to be billed for it. (You may have to have your red, white and blue Medicare card to an appointment if using a clinic, etc.)
• Scammers are out there. You can’t pay a fee to be “moved-up” in the line to get the vaccine, nor will door-to-door solicitations occur — at least not legally. And, no one at a distribution site will ask for Medicare, Social Security, or bank account numbers.
• If the vaccine is needed once or annually (similar to a flu shot) is still being determined.
There are still a lot of questions, but we are on the way forward. So let’s take care of business and take care of ourselves.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
