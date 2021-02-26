“From July to November of 2020, the Social Security Administration awarded benefits to about 100,000 fewer individuals compared to the same period in 2019. January 2021 had the lowest award rate for older adults in the history of the SSI program.”
This is a direct quote from Justice in Aging, a legal advocacy group that works to ensure older adults have access to services they are entitled to. For more information about them, go to info@justiceinaging.org or call 202-289-6976.
Justice in Aging is a wealth of legal information and advocacy and we receive regular updates from the organization.
My purpose here is not to do a preview of who they are and what they do. I thought the opening statement pointed to a larger area of concern:
People who need services are not accessing them.
Limited opportunities to meet people at their offices, unwillingness to navigate various phone trees, little or no access to computers and a general anxiety about being out and about during a pandemic, all contribute to this dynamic.
Yet, the need is still there. Assistance is still needed. Advocacy may be needed even more than in previous years.
In this space, we’ve talked many times about how various agencies, volunteer groups and programs have adapted to remote service — and how many have just changed how they meet and work with people. Masks are commonplace. Almost every office, store or other business still open has hand sanitizer available.
Floors are marked to encourage social distancing. And if as kids, we thought our parents wanted us to wash our hands too often, well…
Be encouraged.
We’re beginning to see fewer negative numbers. We’re beginning to see more vaccine availability. We’re trying to live more safely — maybe with a bit more awareness of how our lives can impact others.
Yet, we are still helping each other. We are still working on novel ways to continue active caring about our communities.
To get back to my earlier point: It may be different out there. It may be more time-consuming in some cases. It may seem less direct. I get it. Please, though, do not go without needed help. If we are receiving some sort of assistance, we need to continue doing whatever it takes to still meet the need.
As resources adapt to how services are provided, so let us adapt our methods on how we access them
Adaptation, for now at least, is the name of the game. And we can do it.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558 Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.