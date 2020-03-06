It’s been a while, so how about a plug for our website at www.o3a.org?
You may have noticed at the bottom of each column, a list of contact numbers and our website address. If you’re like me, most of the time, you might read a column and think “OK, thanks for the info.” The contact information is there if needed, but other than that…
The site has a ton of information — and not all of it is only about us. At the top of the home page are links:
• Local offices
• Programs
• News
• Resources
• Frequently asked questions
For example, let’s look at News and Resources. The news link has columns form various staff members (including yours truly) published throughout our service area — Clallam, Jefferson, Grays Harbor and Pacific counties. There’s also a link to Stay Informed that offers our Trending Healthy newsletter and periodic updates to keep you in the loop.
Under Resources, various resources/links are provided — it’s a gold mine of quick links to programs, agencies, and sites that cover issues from legal services and sites to the very helpful booklet, How to Hire In Home Help, which is downloadable (is that really a word?) so you can have your own printed copy.
Looking at the list, there are resources for not only getting the help that might be needed, but also for staying healthy and active. Other links might bring you back to us, as does SHIBA (Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors) for Medicare questions.
One of the more comprehensive (yet easy to navigate) resources/links is to the Long Term Care Planning Kit, via the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. This is actually a pretty good place to start when looking ahead to the possibility of long-term care.
The information discusses how to determine what might be needed, finding local services, what Medicare and/or Medicaid may cover (and what they may not), and methods of payment.
Unless I try to print out a newspaper myself, I won’t be listing all of what you’ll find at this site. Hopefully, what I have done is give you a starting point. One more thing — as noted earlier — the information isn’t all about assistance with health issues. It’s also about staying healthy wherever we find ourselves — always a good thing.
Happy reading!
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
