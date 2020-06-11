{div}Conversations with family members are sometimes free-flowing. But sometimes, especially when concerns are in the wind, not so much. What we hear ourselves saying and how we hear what others are saying can get a little lost in translation.
• He’s just so stubborn!
(Translation: He won’t do it my way!)
• I’ve been independent my whole life and I’m still making my own decisions.
(Translation: He won’t accept reality the way I see it! He’s just in denial!)
• I know the issues, weighed the options and I’m making my choices.
(Translation: It’s just not safe! What if he falls? What if…? I’m concerned and want to protect him!)
• I’m aware of what I can and can’t do. Right now, I’m more focused on the quality of my life than living in a bubble.
(Translation: He just has really poor judgement now! That’s not the way I’d do it!)
• Still here. Still living. Still deciding.
We’ve talked about alternate living situations many times in this space. It doesn’t mean that all that can be said has been said. We’re people and on either side of “tough” conversations, it can be tricky.
Love and caring are a blessing. Such emotions can make us feel like we’re walking on air. Love and caring can also be painful, as we all know. And when we truly want what’s best for loved ones — perhaps especially when it’s about our aging parents — frustration can easily slip right in.
This time out, I’m not going to count down the possible benefits of assisted livings, adult family homes, or some other out-of-home scenario. We have the information if you want it.
All I hope to accomplish is to encourage needed conversations. While listening, try to hear what may be behind the words.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-643-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
