November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month and it’s getting close.
Just the word itself — Alzheimer’s — conjures up a lot of dynamics, feelings and for some, memories of family members. Like many other issues, attention, media and discussions about it sometimes seem to be everywhere — or nowhere.
And, like many health concerns, it’s not a problem until it’s threatening to overwhelm us. I like to think it’s better to have at least some information prior to a problem than to scramble blindly at a time when time is precious.
Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in America, and is one of (if not the only one) of the top 10 causes of death that can’t be prevented or cured. Rest assured, however, researchers are not just rolling over. Extensive research and testing continues, and dedicated professionals are striving to find treatments that can take care of this disease once and for all.
In the meantime, individuals and families are dealing with the results in a loved one’s life.
Let’s clear some possible misconceptions: Alzheimer’s is not part of getting older. It’s not “expected” and there are a lot of folks closing in on 100 (or already there) who will never experience it.
Conversely, younger-onset Alzheimer’s can hit folks as early as in their 30s — and an estimate from a few years back noted that approximately 200,000 folks under 65 had been impacted. (Yes, the percentage rises after age 85 generally, but still…)
There’s a lot of information available — everything from current research, signs of Alzheimer’s, helping with someone with the disease, resources and so on. I defer to the experts at the Alzheimer’s Association. I recommend a particular site (alzwa.org/education) as a great place to start.
The site has free webinars offered at various times and covers a wide variety of topics such as Warning Signs, Effective Communication, Living with Alzheimer’s (including the aforementioned younger onset Alzheimer’s), planning and more.
From there, you can navigate and search for other information relating to what you’re looking for. As noted earlier, I believe that at least knowing information is available and where to find assistance is better before than during a crisis.
