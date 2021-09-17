Several years ago, I was stepping out of the shower when the rug slipped and I fell against the shower threshold. The result — after a feeling of awkwardness — was bruised and cracked ribs.
After urgent care, x-rays, a doctor visit, and a few days off from work, I returned to find several flyers and a poster on my desk about the dangers of falling in the bathroom. Our staff thought it was somewhat ironic, given how much information we’ve shared over the years about how to prevent falls.
It was (somewhat) humorous, but also reminded me that falling isn’t just a danger for seniors as I wasn’t in that particular age group at the time.
When we talk about falling, many of us automatically go to thinking about older people — “older” being older than we are, I guess.
Right around this time of year, a lot of information is published from a variety of sources entitled Fall Prevention, Fall Awareness, or the combine Fall Prevention Awareness. And starting Sept. 20, it is officially that: Fall Prevention Awareness Week.
Helpful hints include about what you might expect: check for tripping hazards such as extension cords, loose rugs (been there, see above), poor lighting, slippery slippers/shoes and so on.
Other things to consider — and again, not solely in the realm of seniors:
• Have your medicine reviewed if it’s been a while. Side effects (dizziness, imbalance, etc.) can increase over time.
• Exercise increases stamina, balance.
• Don’t overreach. If you use ladders — large or small — it’s worth the time to move it around versus stretching too far.
• Be aware of your surroundings. Yes, it may be your house, but sometimes the familiar setup no longer safely works.
One last note: More women than men break bones due to a fall, yet more men than women experience fatal falls. Men: Think about what you can do versus what you think you should be able to do. Just sayin’…
For more information and/or details, search online for “fall prevention” or go to ncoa.org, and remember: Falling. It’s not just for seniors.
