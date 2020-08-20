Life goes on.
Always news about the virus. Different states with different takes. Closed and/or partially closed businesses, schools and agencies. Surges and flattening of the curve. We’re near to a vaccine, maybe.
Add to this all the political campaigns, conventions, commercials for and against candidates and all the media — both print and social — and conversations to the blur of information. It can be a bit overwhelming. I get it.
Sometimes it helps to look away from what we perceive to be what’s not working, to look at what’s still working.
And that brings us once again to community. One person trying to change the world is a pretty heavy load, and unlike Sisyphus, we are not condemned to push that particular rock up the hill for eternity.
What we can do, and continue to do, in our communities is to help change an individual’s world. Changing the world, one person at a time.
Social services, food banks, volunteer organizations have not disappeared, nor gone underground. People are still being helped, advocacy still exists, people still care. A lot of it might look different, and have less face to face contact, but it still works.
Many community meetings have rolled over to Skype or Zoom, and so much of this happening is encouraging. It demonstrates an unwillingness to let things slide. We still need to make connections as providers, service organizations and community resources.
As noted in previous columns, people are still ageing, questions still require answers. As for our offices and services, we’re still helping people, and the main difference is the limitation of the number of people who can be in or offices at the same time. (We can only allow one person, or a couple, to physically be in our lobby at the same time.)
However, our phones still work, and there’s a lot of work being done that way. Individual appointments can also be made.
Yes, things have changed. However, many things continue regardless. Let’s work on these — together.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
