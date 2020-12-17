Let’s start with the obvious. In many ways, it’s not very comfortable out there. Lots of stress and lots of sources jumping in to remind us that we need to be stressed.
We stress about the virus.
We stress about politics.
We stress about economics.
We stress about family members.
We stress about living in a world of shrinking activity.
Are we all feeling better now?
Yes, the Christmas holiday season will be very different this year. Fewer community gatherings, and most likely, much fewer family members coming together. This can all make the season pretty depressing, and yet something in our nature often makes us exacerbate the problem.
Akin to poking a sore tooth with our tongues over and over, we can fall into the trap of adding our woes to family and friends. Yes, I get that it’s not what we would wish for. I also get that piling sadness on sadness isn’t healthy.
One thing I’ve determined to do is to make the effort to encourage people. This isn’t an eternal problem. Vaccines are already coming and the projection is that there actually is light at the end of the covid tunnel.
Yes, I wish we could still do the big family things, but we can’t right now — but we will eventually.
I will try to celebrate with those who are doing well, encourage those who seem stuck in anxiety, and steer conversations toward what’s good and right in our communities. Generally, we’re a tough crowd. As a whole, we tend to face problems — and yes, get a bit anxious about them — then work to get through or around them. And thankfully, most of us look for new opportunities to make sure people we care about don’t get lost in the process.
I realize there’s not the usual information this time regarding where to go for which type of assistance. I just felt we need to be reminded to be as positive as we can, encourage others and look to the future.
I mentioned the covid tunnel: I think I’d rather look to the light at the end, than concentrate on the dark sides of the tunnel.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
