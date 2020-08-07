Everything’s changing. More of the same. What’s happening to the world?
We ask a lot of questions about a lot of things and sometimes the questions about our own lives seem small and insignificant. And while there are people out there whose entire perspective is inward — you know the “It really is all about me” folks — in my area of experience, they truly are a minority.
I’ve spent decades in the people biz, and I’ve found that more often than not, we need to be reminded to take care of ourselves, our future, and our plans. Somehow, it’s easier to help others take care of their affairs than it is to do it ourselves.
I know because I’m one of those people.
However, as mentioned many times in this space, life goes on and we also have things to think about. Periodically realizing we’re not immortal, there are issues to consider. For example, when I’m through with this particular phase called living on earth, then what? In addition to memories, what else do I want to leave behind?
Unsettled questions and added work is not much of a legacy.
Conversations about what happens after are sometimes awkward, sometimes scary, sometimes really necessary. Living costs money. So does dying. Living takes planning. So does dying.
A few things to consider:
• Determine to have the conversation
• Do our loved ones know what we prefer?
• Are we prepared if something drastic happens? (Advanced Directives for medical care, Powers of Attorney — both POA and DPOA — to assign someone as a decision maker on our behalf)
• How about burial insurance such as Purple Cross or other plans?
• What do we want done with our remains? Cremation? Internment? Organ donation? Green burial?
Admittedly a very short and very general list, but hopefully a starting point. Remember: We want to leave behind more love and memories than lists of problems.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.