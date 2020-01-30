Tax time!
We just got through with January, and I get it. Taxes aren’t due today, this week, nor this month. However, it’s rarely too early to start thinking and preparing, right?
Apparently, for most of us, we don’t have the option of saying “I’ll just skip this time around.”
The good news is that you may not have to wade through the tax stuff all on your own.
Enter Tax-Aide! Tax-Aide is a service sponsored by AARP under a cooperative agreement with the IRS, and designed to help people who may have a difficult time otherwise. The emphasis is on those who are age 50 or older, and/or those who would have to strain to pay for tax prep. And it’s absolutely free!
Now if you have vast holdings, complex tax structures, and usually have a paid tax pro on retainer, this may not be the place for you. For the rest of us, though, knowledgeable volunteers who are willing to guide us through the process? Yes, please!
In Pacific County, Tax-Aides are available in both Ocean Park and Raymond.
• Ocean Park: Ocean Park Library, 1308 256th Place, Feb. 5-April 15; Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Raymond: Raymond Library, 507 Duryea, Feb. 8, 22; March 14, 28; April 11 (second and fourth Saturdays); 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
As learned as they may be, the volunteers can’t peer into your soul and get all the info they need. Be prepared by bringing last year’s tax return, ID, Social Security cards, W-2s, 1099s, etc. Think of it this way: Much better to bring too much information than not enough. Scurrying back home and waiting for another appointment can drag on.
The AARP Tax-Aide program has helped well over 50 million people since 1968, and here’s a chance for you to be one of the next group. Taxes done for free? Sounds good to me.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
