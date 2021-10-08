Let’s talk about the V-word. Yeah, vaccinations. Obviously, a topic that was more or less dormant for some time until recently. It was a given that to try and prevent diseases we’d get a shot.
I may be dating myself a bit, but I recall lining up in school to get vaccinated as a matter of course. And vaccines are still being offered today — though in a little different manner.
Oh, did I mention that I’m talking about the flu vaccine? Flu shots have been around quite a while now and even though we got through swine flu, bird flu, muskrat flu (not too sure about the last one), we still make our way to get the vaccine.
(And maybe that’s some minute part of vaccine hesitation — we refer to the flu “shot” and the covid “vaccination”?)
‘tis the season and the flu vaccination is available. Some folks get it at their local clinic. Some get it at their local pharmacy (call first). Or, you can go online to getvaccinated360.com to register for a time.
Other options may be available due to arrangements between pharmacies and local facilities. The Peninsula Senior Activity Center in Ocean Park (Klipsan Beach to us locals) will have availability the second Saturday of October, November and December, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Same contact information for an appointment.
And, speaking of vaccinations, covid booster shots will be available for appointments also. Contacting the pharmacies (again), the local hospital or Pacific County Health will have more detail. Pacific County Health & Human services can be reached at 360-642-9349, or 360-875-9343 in South Bend.
Be it a “shot” or a “vaccination,” let’s stay healthy!
