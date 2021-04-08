More people in our communities are getting vaccinated against covid-19.
Some are unable to get to the various sites.
Some want to wait for more information on the vaccine itself.
Some have decided not to get it at all.
And some are undecided.
Your call, of course. We all are individuals with our own reasoning and decisions.
For those who do want the vaccination, it can still create questions:
• How do I get to the sites when it’s offered?
• What if I’m unable to leave my home at all?
In the last column, we noted Pacific Transit’s availability using regular routes and if needed, Dial-A-Ride. I won’t repeat it all here, but you can contact them at 360-642-9418 or 875-9418.
There are also transportation resources for seniors through the local agencies Coastal Community Action Program (CCAP) or Catholic Community Services (CCS).
• CCAP: 360-500-4524 and ask to schedule a ride for the time and site
• CCS: 1-844-851-9380 and ask for transportation
Then there are those who are unable to leave their home. Vaccinations for homebound people are in process already in some areas, and are beginning in our county. County Health is coordinating with the Department of Health and will be contacting individuals regarding availability. As the process unfolds, we will be coordinating with them also, to contact clients to see if the vaccine is desired.
Still a bit early and will keep you informed as it continues to roll out.
As always, you can contact our offices for more information or if you need assistance in signing-up for the group sites.
We can do this.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
