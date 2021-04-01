Eventually, we will very likely be back to normal — whatever that means — and most of our community resources will be — more or less — back on regular schedules.
How’s that for a clear and distinct statement?
In the meantime, things have changed, and we are fortunate to live in communities where connecting needs to resources remains an ongoing focus. Transportation continues to be a problem area for many people and is consistently discussed at various planning venues.
Our transit services have done a great job, and continue to do so while adapting the services to fit the whole covid-19 deal. During this vaccination period, they have made some adjustments.
Pacific Transit (360-642-9418) is providing ways for people to get to the sites in a couple ways for both ends of the county:
• Regular fixed routes. The routes are still in place for the most part, and you can hop the bus, get there, and catch a bus for the return trip.
• Dial-A-Ride. This service is designed for those who fit any of three criteria: 65-plus; at least a quarter of a mile off the regular route; people with disabilities. Transport needs to be scheduled in advance. The last category may involve documentation, so call ahead for details.
Masks are required for all riders, and currently there is no fare required. Be aware, however, that as of June 1, 2021, fares will be reinstated.
If you happen to live in the Astoria area, Sunset Empire Transportation is also offering free curb to curb rides within Clatsop County. They can be contacted at 503-861-7433 and if looking for Dial-A-Ride, etc, choose option 2.
For more detailed information re community resources, vaccination updates, etc., contact NW Senior and Disability Services at 503-861-4200 or www.nwsds.org.
Another reminder: You can register online with Health Department for a vaccination slot at pacificcountycovid19.com. If you don’t have computer access, call 360-642-9407 or 875-9407.
Our agency is in the process of exploring other covid-related transportation options and will get the information out as soon as things solidify. As part of the community, we too are always looking for new ways to — as mentioned earlier — connect needs to resources.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
