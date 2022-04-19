Surprises, as unexpected events, usually have some impact on our lives. It implies something has changed or is about to change. And, as one of my favorite philosophers (Daffy Duck) has stated “You never know what to do until you get there.”
It could be news about a job change, or even a new addition to your family. Either demands some adaptations. When I noted an addition, many of you assumed births or marriages, right? Well, sometimes adding a family member is sort of a sideways dynamic.
Enter the Family Caregiver Support Program (FCSP) and in this instance, the subset of Relatives As Parents (RAP). This resource may be more familiar as Kinship Care, or Grandparents Raising Grandchildren. RAP covers any relative taking care of another relative’s children — grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, and in some instances, siblings.
Often, the circumstance of adding another family member spans generations and the prospect of understanding a 10-year-old when you’re 60-plus takes some effort — but these families wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s all about family, right?
There may be costs involved ranging from bedding, clothes, school fees and/or personal items. Now, assume you already have a budget that’s taking care of things — this a new line item. Or, you may be receiving Social Security and a modest pension. Things may be getting a bit tight. So how about some assistance?
Shopping occurs once each year for the items noted, and the program also has information available for those who are “re-parenting.”
There are eligibility requirements and I recommend contacting us before trying to figure it all out. As with most state programs, changes can happen quickly and this month’s requirements may not be next month’s.
Several families in our county find this a great help, especially at the beginning of the new school year, or when moving a new family member into the home on short notice.
In Pacific County, the contact person is Bob Powell who works both north and south county. For south county he can be reached at 360-642-3634, ext. 2213. In the north, 360-942-2177, ext. 2506. You can also email him at robert.powell@dshs.wa.gov.
Thank you to all the families who’ve stepped-up. Let’s see what we can do together.
