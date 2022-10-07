And life goes on. Information never stops streaming and even if relatively few grab it, it’s worth it. Besides, once a few people find new resources word of mouth is a tremendous dynamic.
And life goes on. Information never stops streaming and even if relatively few grab it, it’s worth it. Besides, once a few people find new resources word of mouth is a tremendous dynamic.
So, let’s look at a couple new items. On Oct. 25, from 2-4 p.m., at the Oysterville School, a panel will be convened as part of the Insight for Elders program. The panel discussion — with time for questions and answers — is on social isolation and loneliness and we all know people who deal with this daily.
The panel of five (so far) consists of clinicians, social workers and community advocates. Our agency has been invited to participate so we’ll see you there. Many of our clients are well experienced in isolation, given our geography and demographics, and with the pandemic adding to the issue, it’s become even more common.
The Q & A part will also give opportunity for attendees to share experiences and resources they’ve become aware of. (Again, word of mouth).
Not only are there groups or individuals who are already providing human contact and socialization, but techie devices are on the horizon that do more than remind you to take your meds or contact someone should you fall. Which brings us to…
ElliQ. We just participated in a presentation regarding this robot-type device. The main take-away for me was the device encourages conversation as well as having various other programmable abilities. I found the conversation piece reminiscent of talking to my Grandmother, and it was well planned in order to not sound like a robot from Planet 9.
The demonstration of reporting pain levels, reminding the client to hydrate, exercise, etc. was less stilted and more, well, conversational — but with all the notification possibilities also. And, yes, you can ask for a joke which in itself is amusing, though I don’t think “America’s Got Talent” will be spotlighting the jokes soon… if ever.
The hope is that ElliQ may be available through state programs as well as private pay, as many people who experience isolation and/or loneliness also happen to have limited income.
For more information about ElliQ, you can go to their website: www.elliq.com.
There are more and more of these electronic “companions” showing up and for some, it just might take the edge off those in-between times when no one’s around.
So, new events, new resources continue. Let’s all do some digging and thinking — and then back to the word-of-mouth dynamic.
Information & Assistance
Long Beach: 360-642-3634
or 888-571-6558
Raymond: 360-942-2177
or 888-571-6557
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.