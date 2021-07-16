Volunteers needed.
Shout that out in a crowded room and responses vary — sometimes a lot. Some may try to shrink back. Some may have retired and are thinking they’re done with work. And some, thankfully, think where? When? What do you need?
Frankly, without volunteers, many of our community services would be non-existent. Our communities excel in trying to meet the needs of others in a variety of ways. And, volunteers, you are truly appreciated!
A recent column talked about the Ombudsman program, which relies on volunteers to help with advocating for clients in facilities, so we’ll let that option go for now. There are plenty more out there.
First, consider the following:
• Food banks — Self explanatory, and very busy. Food distribution continues to be a much needed service and helps many people mange to make ends meet. Sometimes it’s a matter of being able to both eat and get needed medicines, utilities, and so on. They can always use some help in stocking shelves, putting food packs together, doing paperwork and/or meeting and talking to the public. Call either office at the end of this column for listings.
• Volunteer Chore (Catholic Community Services) — Looking for volunteers for medical transportation drivers, shopping/errands, housework, yardwork. Contact Abbi 360-580-9874.
• SHIBA — Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors. Volunteers receive training and mentoring in order to help people navigate Medicare in all it’s glory. This includes supplemental (or medigap) plans, Part D (prescriptions assistance) and general Medicare information. Helping people help themselves.
SHIBA volunteers have the opportunity to present a living face from Medicare to the public. Much easier than a myriad of phone tree connections and a chance to build a working relationship. In Pacific County — and volunteers are needed in both the north and the south — contact Tom Akerlund at 360-642-3634, ext. 2214 or email tom.akerlund@dshs.wa.gov.
• CCAP (Coastal Community Action Program) — CCAP uses volunteers to help distribute Home Delivered Meals to those in the community who are in need, but are unable to get to congregate meal sites. For more information on their opportunities, call 360-642-3990.
You can be a part of what makes assistance work. And, again, it’s much appreciated.
